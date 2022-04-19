Multiple shots were fired on Monday night in Columbia Borough, according to Columbia police.

Reports of the gunfire in the 400 block of Union Street were called in around 11 p.m., police said.

The back of a residence was shot multiple times, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police are looking for witnesses or information about the shooting, including residences who might have cameras in the area of Pleasant and Church Avenue or the 400 block of Avenue K.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia police at 717-684-7735. Tips can also be submitted online via CrimeWatch.