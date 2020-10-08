Lancaster city police are investigating after someone shot into an occupied house in the 600 block of Lake Street early Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 4:17 a.m. and when they arrived, they found that a home was "struck by gunfire," police said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers spoke with nearby residents and canvassed the area, where they found spent shell casings, police said.

Police do not have a suspect, but said they are still looking for additional victims whose home may have been struck, witnesses and surveillance video locations.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tips can also be sent via text, by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All callers may remain anonymous.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: