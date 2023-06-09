The Lancaster Bureau of Police reported a shots fired incident Thursday night and is currently investigating.

At 9:28 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Fourth Street, where they located multiple shell casings and damage to vehicles and residences in the area. There were no reported injuries.

Police believe this was a targeted attack and that the public is not in danger. The bureau is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Austin Krause at 717-735-3416 or the bureau at 717-735-3300.

This is the third shooting in the area since December. James Jeffery Diggs, 30 of Lititz was killed near Ruby Street around the 600 block of Fourth Street in December, and Anthony Hernandez, 22, died after shooting two people on the 700 block of Fourth Street in April.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.