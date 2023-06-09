Thursday evening, Mirta Nieves was on the third floor of her Fourth Street home when she heard what sounded like a firecracker going off in the neighborhood. She did not think much of it until her mother came up the stairs, dazed, saying something had happened.

Someone shot at the building from the street. Nieves’s Mazda SUV was struck by at least six bullets. Two others came through the home’s front window and hit the walls of her living room. One bullet shattered the glass of her front screen door, feet from her mother who was sitting watching television.

The Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a shots fired incident Thursday night and an investigation is underway. Officers dispatched to the 500 block of Fourth Street at 9:28 p.m. located multiple shell casings and damage to vehicles and residences in the area. There were no reported injuries.

This is the third shooting in the area since December. James Jeffery Diggs, 30 of Lititz was killed near Ruby Street around the 600 block of Fourth Street in December, and Anthony Hernandez, 22, died after shooting two people on the 700 block of Fourth Street in April.

Nieves, a local realtor, lived in Lancaster from 1993 to 1998, and moved to Fourth Street in December with her family. Since then she said she has seen what seems like random violence and strange occurrences on the street. On Thursday morning she saw a man running down the street screaming before passing out on the sidewalk.

“All the neighbors see it,” Nieves said.

Nieves said she reached out to Lancaster Safety Coalition, the police and the mayor to try to bring attention to the troubling activity on the street.

Police believe the shooting on Thursday was a targeted attack and that the public is not in danger. The bureau is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Austin Krause at 717-735-3416 or the bureau at 717-735-3300.