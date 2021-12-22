Several shots were fired in a Columbia neighborhood Tuesday night, though no one was injured, according to borough police.

The shooting took place in the 600 block of Plane Street around 7:19 p.m., police said in a news release.

A small dark colored car was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police are not aware of any property that was damaged.

A Columbia Borough police officer was unable to provide additional information about the incident Wednesday.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. Investigators spoke with witnesses and collected surveillance footage in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735 or text “LANCS” to 847411.