Multiple shots were fired from a handgun into occupied homes in a Columbia neighborhood early Sunday morning, though the reasons why are unknown, according to Columbia Borough police.

The shots were fired in a residential area in the 200 block of Perry Street around 3 a.m., striking several homes, police said in a news release.

Police responding to a report of shots being fired found several shell casings from a handgun in a rear alley. Nearby residents also discovered what appeared to be bullet holes in their homes and yards.

No one was injured in the shooting.

What appeared to be two teenage boys or young adult men wearing hooded sweatshirts were seen fleeing the alley on footage from residential surveillance cameras and street cameras.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police photographed the scene and collected evidence, including the footage.

A Columbia Borough police desk sergeant was unable to provide any additional information about the shooting later Sunday morning.

Anyone with information or tips can contact Columbia Borough police at 717-684-7735 or text “LANCS” to 847411.