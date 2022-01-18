An early morning argument in a Lancaster city neighborhood Saturday turned violent when one person pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, according to city police.

The shooting took place after an argument between two people devolved into fight in front of a home in the 400 block of Hillside Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, said Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, a city police spokesperson. The shooting was not a random act of violence, as the two people knew each other.

One of the people involved in the fight pulled out what police believe was a handgun and fired multiple times during the scuffle.

Police found several spent shell casings in the area, but were unable to confirm if anyone was struck by gunfire. A vehicle nearby appeared to have been hit by a bullet.

It was not known how the shooter left the area. Stoltzfus did not immediately respond to an email asking if a suspect had been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.

City police are now investigating the shooting.