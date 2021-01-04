An officer fired a shot at a man accused of pointing a rifle at police during a 10-hour standoff Sunday in a West Hempfield Township home, where the incident ended in the man’s arrest.

That’s according to investigators, who announced that the man -- Shawn Stryker, 49 -- has been charged in the standoff on the 500 block of Goldfinch Drive.

Stryker also fired his gun, according to officials at the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

“No one was struck by gunfire,” they said in a Monday news release.

Township police were called to the home on Goldfinch Drive about 11 a.m. Sunday after it was reported that Stryker, armed with a pistol and rifle, had pointed one of the guns at a woman while speaking about the “end of times,” according to the release.

The woman was able to get out of the home, but Stryker refused to cooperate with authorities, investigators said.

Eventually, members of the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team were called in to assist, with negotiators attempting to talk Stryker into a peaceful surrender, according to the release.

Instead, authorities said Stryker holed up inside.

However, he exited the home at least twice, investigators said, and the first time, he was wielding a rifle.

The rifle, investigators said, was aimed at police, prompting a SERT officer to fire a shot at Stryker.

“Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams will review all investigative materials and make a determination on the police use of force,” officials said in the news release.

Stryker then returned indoors, where he fired two shots, investigators said, not explaining where those shots were aimed.

The standoff continued, with Stryker eventually exiting the home again, this time listening to police who ordered him to drop the rifle.

“But he refused to obey any additional commands,” according to the release, which did not elaborate on what other commands were given.

After that refusal to cooperate, SERT officers used “non-lethal actions,” which eventually led to a surrender about 9:15 p.m., according to the release.

Investigators said Stryker has been charged with misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment for pointing the weapon at the woman, which led to the initial police response.

Those charges did not appear on a statewide court system website shortly after noon Monday.

“The investigation is ongoing,” officials said in the news release. “Additional charges are expected to be filed.”

That investigation is being conducted by state police, according to the release.

