The Lancaster County coroner's office was not called to a mobile home park in East Hempfield Township on Tuesday night despite reports from another news outlet, according to police.

"There was no coroner called, no deaths, nobody shot," East Hempfield Township public information officer Lt. Matt Pohle said.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni also said his office wasn't called to Arbor Mobile Home park on Columbia Avenue.

Pohle said that police were called on Tuesday night for a large fight with shots fired around 8:51 p.m. and that officers found numerous spent shell casings.

Wilson Gonzalez-Acosta, 33, was identified as the man shooting the gun, police said, after interviewing people that were on scene.

Gonzalez-Acosta was convicted of a previous felony offense and wasn't allowed to be in possession of a firearm.

He was charged with a felony count of persons not to possess a firearm and two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and possession of a small amount of marijuana, police said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Police said are still investigating what led to shots being fired.

Gonzalez-Acosta is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post his $50,000 bail, according to court documents.

For more Lancaster County news: