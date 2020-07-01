The Lancaster County coroner's office was not called to a mobile home park in East Hempfield Township on Tuesday night despite media reports, according to police.

"There was no coroner called, no deaths, nobody shot," East Hempfield Township public information officer Lt. Matt Pohley said.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni also said his office wasn't called to Arbor Mobile Home park on Columbia Avenue.

Pohley did say that police were called on Tuesday night and that were was a "large disturbance" where someone fired multiple shots, but no one was injured.

Police did make an arrest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County news: