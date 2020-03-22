Shortages, closings, wariness of COVID-19: Lancaster County gets through a week no one will forget

We’ve been scared before.

Deadly flooding during Tropical Storm Agnes in 1972 turned much of Lancaster County into a disaster zone of swamped basements, overflowing sewers and buckling bridges.

Seven years later, thousands fled a partial nuclear meltdown at Three Mile Island. Unease lingered for years over potential radiation in our air, water and food.

Then the 9-11 terrorist attacks and an epidemic of mass shootings — at Nickel Mines and across the country — ushered in a new age of hyper-vigilance at schools, offices, even houses of worship.

We’ve known that scenic, community-minded Lancaster County is not as safe as we like to believe.

But now, this.

Twenty years into a new millennium, contagion has traveled halfway around the world to crash through our door.

Dread of the coronavirus first manifested in obsessive hand washing, bingeing on the news, and runs on toilet paper, sanitizer and ammo. Then came last week’s rolling lockdown as institution after institution went dark, streets emptied and tumbleweeds didn’t seem out of the question.

We mastered the new lingo that could be names of punk bands: flatten the curve, bump elbows, social distance.

The inevitable finally hit Wednesday. We found out that at least one patient was receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Lancaster city’s last remaining hospital. A second infection, in a health care worker, was reported Thursday. And on Friday, a Turkey Hill convenience store in the city closed temporarily after an employee reported testing positive for the virus.

Who can blame 62-year-old Sheila Lockard, of Denver, for feeling anxious?

“At first my husband and I said, ‘Don’t panic. Just take one day at a time.’ But now everybody is panicking because they don’t trust anybody,” Lockard said. “They’re looking out for themselves.”

But crisis has another side.

Khristina Biddinger of Manheim Township heard on the radio of an elderly couple needing items at a store. They sat in their car and looked for a trustworthy person to shop for them.

“There is no reason that should be happening,” Biddinger thought, and she decided to do something.

On a neighborhood social media site, she volunteered to shop for the elderly or disabled who live near her.

Biddinger made the offer even as coronavirus complicated her life. Her hours as an assistant HR manager have been cut, and she had to scramble to find care for her two elementary-age children after their school closed.

Meanwhile, Kimberly Rheppard, of Lancaster city, epitomized the spirit of neighborly outreach.

Normally, she’s jetting across North America and Europe as a distribution manager for nVent, a global electrical company. Suddenly grounded, she decided for St. Patrick’s Day to whip up a Guinness chocolate pudding with a frothy Baileys Irish Cream topping. She then delivered festive cups of the treat to neighbors up and down the 200 block of Lancaster Avenue.

She returned the next day with lentil soup.

“I just woke up on St. Paddy’s Day and decided I was going to do something nice,” said Rheppard, not thinking that she was modeling neighborliness that could go viral.

Except it might. Neighbors showed up at her door with clam and mussel chowder. They continued to other homes.

Tiffany Lott doesn’t have a kitchen. She’s homeless. But she helped bring her community together around a wood fire on a grill at Reservoir Park. Lott and others cooked chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, mashed potatoes and greens after pooling resources.

Lott “I’m just trying to figure out if I should sharpen my machetes ... and get ready for the zombie apocalypse."

If Lott worries about falling ill, she masks it with humor.

“I’m just trying to figure out if I should sharpen my machetes, take over a clean-water supply and get ready for the zombie apocalypse,” she said Thursday outside Crispus Attucks Community Center, waiting for its take-out lunch of a hot chicken sandwich, waffle fries and boiled broccoli.

“Or is ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ about to happen,” Lott added, referring to the show about a fictional theocracy, “and I’m going to have to be an Offred,” the plucky heroine.

Lott’s dark humor alludes to a social trauma that has historical precedent: the outbreak of plague that wiped out about 40% of western Europe’s population nearly 700 years ago. Does that ghastly horror offer post-industrial society any lessons?

Most medieval Europeans lived short, mean lives with little expectation of anything better. The Black Death of 1347-1352 led to massacres of Jewish communities and collapse of civil society in many areas.

McRee “That’s a testament to the willingness to do what has to be done and getting on with life."

But examination of records — such as the wills that notaries jotted down as property owners gasped their last — highlights the cohesion of family even as the epidemic raged, Ben McRee, history professor at Franklin & Marshall College, said.

“We have notaries testifying to being at the deathbed with family members all around. Everybody was right there, rather than fleeing,” he said.

Survivors married, worked abandoned fields and reconstructed society.

“That’s a testament to the willingness to do what has to be done and getting on with life,” McRee said. “I come back to the word ‘resilience.’ If there was a lesson from what happened, it would be they were able to cope.”

Fewer organizations are more under the gun to figure out how to cope in this unprecedented moment than Community Action Partnership.

Vanessa Philbert, the nonprofit’s CEO, oversees a $35 million budget and an array of programs that provide nourishment, education and help for people in Lancaster County trying to extract themselves from poverty.

But how to keep doing that now — when it’s never been more needed — but also to function in ways that keep staff and clients safe?

Philbert is concerned, but she’s also heartened that she’s not alone. She said other leaders in health care, education, business and nonprofits are working hard, too, and keeping in touch. Significantly, donors and funders have let her know they’ve got her back.

“My hope is that maybe we’ve been awakened to the fact that anything can happen,” Philbert said. “We don’t have time to not be united in our response.”

Innovation spurred

A dozen years ago, Hilda Shirk led a push for a county health department. She and others anticipated a time when a health crisis would rock Lancaster County and local expertise could make the difference. But a majority of the county commissioners considered a county department a duplication of the state’s responsibilities and rejected the idea.

Shirk saw the same commissioners cling to their “no” stance during the H1N1 scare of 2009 that resulted in emergency vaccination clinics.

Now, as leaders across Lancaster County scramble to a new threat, Shirk thinks we’ll “get a good sense of what could have been” and whether the issue should be revisited.

But for now, Shirk, who retired last year as CEO of nonprofit Lancaster Health Center, has praise for the efforts of health care leaders and others across the county.

“What I'm learning is that heroic people are responding comprehensively, with a lot of careful thought, energy, information and data,” she said. “I think what I learned is people step up, the character of a community comes through.”

Shirk cited the quickness with which Wellspan Health set up outdoor screening and testing sites in Ephrata and Wellspan Philhaven’s outreach to people with mental illness.

“Every crisis tends to birth innovations, and I think this will be no exception,” she said.

Can society change?

So maybe something good can come out of this. Surely, our interconnectedness is now self-evident. What you do touches me.

Do we start to see ourselves as more alike than not? Do we try to move this country forward together? Could pandemic be what the doctor ordered to break our tribal fever?

“That’s wishful thinking,” the Rev. Vanessa Lovelace, vice president at Lancaster Theological Seminary said.

While a crisis does spur people to rally and respond together, she said, it also provokes fear, wariness of the other and scapegoating.

“Depending on how people are provided for and cared for could break the fever if they come out of this feeling whole,” Lovelace said.

But how far are we from mobs with pitchforks if cases mount, care is rationed and people feel abandoned?

“I’m aware of the desire, the sincere desire, of people to engage on a deeper level and support people through a time of crisis. People want to feel useful at a time like this,” Rabbi Jack Paskoff of Congregation Shaarai Shomayim said. “If that lasts, that would be great.”

But he doesn’t foresee coronavirus leading to a transformative societal shift, the way the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor ended American isolationism. Tribalism is ingrained.

“When you look at the political situation, people are digging in even more,” Paskoff said. “The politicization of this process troubles me more than anything. I think the finger pointing is going to continue.”

Our collective souls will still need healing.

What’s clear is this has been a week Lancaster County won’t forget.

“It’s just such uncharted waters,” said Ann Gallagher, 67, a receptionist at a law firm who attacks every doorknob she encounters with a Lysol-dampened paper towel.

When Gallagher returns home in the evening, she sits with her 90-year-old mother, a woman who remembers the Depression, polio scares, the Cuban missile crisis, TMI.

90 year old "For my entire life, I have never seen anything like this."

And yet her mother is astounded by the world she’s now living in, Gallagher said.

Earlier in the week, they went to Wegmans.

“She just about died,” Gallagher said. “There was no chicken and no meat. She was like, ‘This is the USA?’”

“She says, ‘For my entire life, I have never seen anything like this,’” Gallagher said. “To hear your 90-year-old mother say that is scary, you know.”