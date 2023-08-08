Thousands of Lancaster County residents received an automated phone call late Monday night, alerting them about an “electrical issue” at a water system facility and asking them to reduce water use until further notice.

The message was sent by the City of Lancaster Bureau of Water. It said problems at a fresh water treatment facility to help “maintain adequate pressure for essential businesses and institutions, such as medical facilities.”

Shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday the alert was canceled.

The automated calls to customers did not make clear that the city’s water system serves nine surrounding municipalities, including Manheim Township, Lancaster Township, Millersville and East and West Hempfield.

A post on the city’s Facebook page, published at 8:45 a.m., also did not include a full list of municipalities affected by the conserve water alert. Two phone numbers offered in the automated phone message and the Facebook post were not answered when called Tuesday morning.

Comments on the Facebook post were a mix of anger and confusion – anger at a late night call, and confusion about who, exactly, was affected by the alert.

“After being awakened by an 11:30 PM phone call, and a text asking for a response, I couldn’t find anything on the news, social media, the pertinent websites, etc., which made me question its legitimacy,” one commenter wrote.

“Why … are you calling me at 11:34 at night waking me up?!?!!” another wrote, adding, “I am not now nor have I EVER been a customer of lancaster city water!!!! I have a well!!!”

Christine Volkay-Hilditch, Lancaster's deputy director of utilities, said sending the message at 11:30 p.m. was done out of an “abundance of caution” to make sure the word was out to conserve water.

When asked if she or other city officials contacted other municipal leaders before the message was sent, Hilditch said, “I didn't call anyone late last night, I did not. It all just went out. And again, we were in a situation, in an abundance of caution to say - conserve. It didn't say there was an emergency, but it did say the message was to conserve.”

Mayor Danene Sorace did not respond to requests for comment on the conservation alert. A city spokesperson said she was briefed on the matter.

Alert service

The Water Bureau’s alert was sent through the Everbridge System, which according to Volkay-Hilditch, reaches about 226,000 people, an estimated 70% to 75% of its customers.

Everbridge is a system the city uses to notify residents of emergency incidents, imminent threats and other important information. According to the city’s website, many phone numbers were added from the White and Yellow pages, but people with unlisted numbers or those whose primary number is a cell phone must sign up themselves to receive alerts.

Residents can sign up for Everbridge alerts here.

Amber Strazzo, a city spokesperson, responded to questions about the alert posted to Reddit, a social media site. Explaining why some former city water customers may have received the alert, she wrote: “This alert system uses publicly listed information. We can remove you manually, though. Please email info@cityoflancasterpa.gov with the phone number you received the notice on that you’d like removed and we’ll take care of it.”

Volkay-Hilditch said Tuesday afternoon that the cause of the electrical problem at the treatment plant hasn’t been determined yet, but that it wasn’t related to the storms that came through Lancaster County on Monday evening.