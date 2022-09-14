There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads or damaged traffic signs. That’s what the Lancaster Watchdog is here for.

This week, the Watchdog answers questions about city walking, traffic lights, speed bumps and tree branches.

Traffic jam at Columbia and Good

With new business may come the burden of extra traffic.

Reader James Leed wrote that he often gets stuck at the intersection of Good Drive and Columbia Avenue in East Hempfield Township. It started, he said, after the German grocery store Lidl opened in late 2020 at the corner. Sometimes, Leed said, he sits at the westbound light on Columbia for 10 minutes before finally making it through.

The problem? The light only stays green for a few seconds.

East Hempfield Township Manager Cindy Schweitzer said the township hasn’t noticed this problem before. It has a maintenance company that usually monitors the traffic lights in the township, she said, and nothing unusual has been reported.

As the Watchdog, we can’t put any official requests in for East Hempfield to look into the light. But anyone who keeps having problems can reach out to Schweitzer at manager@easthempfield.org or Public Works Director Perry Madonna at perry@easthempfield.org to report the traffic jam.

Speed bumps on Gable Park Road

Tonya West lives on Gable Park Road in Lancaster Township where she’s noticed speeding problems for years. She wrote the Watchdog wondering when the township would put in a speed bump.

Township Manager William Laudien said it’s not that easy. It takes studies, community approval and an OK from PennDOT.

PennDOT’s traffic calming handbook notes traffic commissions need to pull together studies to prove a speed bump is necessary when other calming measures don’t work.If a community doesn’t have a traffic commission, it can put one together.

The commission in Lancaster Township is an informal work group, Laudien said, that includes himself, Public Works Superintendent and a police representative. The manager noted the commission meets quarterly to discuss traffic-related problems, suggested solutions and legal compliance.

Laudien said the township has a number of ways it already monitors speed, including on Gable Park. It uses speed sensors, patrol officers and, primarily, line adjustments, which involve widening the shoulders by painting lines closer to the center of the road to give the illusion that the street is smaller, he said.

But if residents believe this isn’t enough, they should go to their traffic commission to request studies. After those are done, a speed bump has to get 70% community approval and then a final approval from PennDOT.

West noticed Gable Park has received some upgrades since reaching out to the Watchdog: a widened shoulder. She said she worries about speeding but has seen some drivers slow down.

Pedestrian safety in the city

The warm weather encourages many people to opt for a walk or a bike ride instead of a hop in the car. For city resident Angie Piel, her regular walks downtown have prompted some questions: Why are there different crosswalk patterns, and what does the green paint on the road mean?

The different markings don’t change the traffic rules governing pedestrian crossings, Lancaster city’s Public Works Deputy Director Cindy McCormick said. The green paint some residents might find on Walnut and Water streets is just meant to highlight bike lanes.

McCormick added that all crosswalks mean the same thing no matter the size of the stripes — a right-of-way for pedestrians to use with caution when traffic is clear. She said walkers should be “extra vigilant” for turning vehicles when they step into the road.

“Traveling at 25 mph or less is very important, and motorists should be very aware when they’re turning. That’s where we see a lot of pedestrian crashes,” she said.

To McCormick’s point, a pedestrian was killed last November in the crosswalk at Chestnut and Prince streets. According to police, the driver of a van turned into the crosswalk without looking to see if a pedestrian was there.

Dangerous tree trimming

When she stands on the balcony of her Chestnut Street apartment, Nancy Frankhouser can see a sycamore tree with long branches hanging over the road and a gaping hole in the middle of the tree.

It’s a product of a recent tree trimming by PPL Electric Utilities to keep the tree out of the power lines, but Frankhouser worries about how secure the branches are and what could happen if a harsh thunderstorm blows through Lancaster.

A few of the branches also rub against the building right next to it, which Frankhouser believes could cause structural damage.

Jim Bower, Lancaster city’s arborist said he wasn’t aware of any concerns about the tree near the corner of Duke and Chestnut streets, but he said he’d take a look to see if anything could be done. As of Aug. 22, Frankhouser said she hasn’t seen any changes.

Bower works with PPL to “investigate tree and wire concerns,” said Tracie Witter, the company’s regional affairs director. Witter said trees are the primary cause of storm-related power outages, so PPL has specialized training to do the work.

The sycamore was trimmed using a practice called “directional pruning,” Witter explained, which cuts away branches that could touch live wires and only those branches. It’s something even the Watchdog has seen on her own street recently. Witter said property owners can make any additional trims for their own aesthetic reasons.