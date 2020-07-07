If you plan on going to Lancaster Central Market soon, you will have to wear a mask to enter. If you don't, you'll be provided a face shield or given the option to have someone else do your shopping.

Beginning on July 10, Central Market will make mask-wearing a requirement to enter, it announced on Thursday. Although masks have been a requirement since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, people who said they were unable to for medical reasons were allowed in.

The stepped-up policy shows "[Central Market's] commitment to the safety of our staff, standholders and patrons," the statement said.

"We will not permit those not wearing a mask to enter the building for the safety of our staff, standholders and patrons," Central Market said.

If someone is unable to properly wear a mask for medical reasons or because of a disability, Central Market said that they will be required to wear a face shield. A few sanitized shields will be available for use, the release said.

Central Market also said that employees could also assist shoppers by shopping for them.

"Alternatively, you may ask one of our employees to assist by shopping for you – obtaining the items on your shopping list (form will be provided) while you wait outside," Central Market said.

There will still be only one entrance to Central Market and three exits and people may need to wait in line as capacity restrictions are also still in place.

"We all look forward to the time when things can return to normal," Central Market said to end the release, adding, "Together we can do this!"