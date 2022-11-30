A violent week that began with a fatal shooting in a Lancaster city restaurant got more violent Wednesday, with two people found dead in separate shootings and another injured.

Two people were found shot in Columbia. One died; another was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Another person was found dead of a bullet wound in an alley in Lancaster.

In Columbia, police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of the shooting in the 200 block of North Second Street near Bridge Street. The shooting happened about 10:45 a.m. in a residential area near the Veterans Memorial Bridge, commonly known as the Columbia-Wrightsville Bridge.

At the scene, responders appeared focused around a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. It was covered by a tarp around noon, as rain started to steadily fall as the investigation continued. What appears to be blood was visible near the right driver's side back tire.

The male suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and fled east on Avenue F toward North Third Street, police said. Anyone with information about the Columbia shooting should reach out to Detective Matt Leddy at (717) 684-7735.

Leddy declined to say whether the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed his office was called to the scene but said he could not provide further details.

Homicides in the city

In Lancaster city, meanwhile, police are investigating the city's second homicide in three days.

Police responded to the 300 block of South Marshall Street about 11 a.m. Wednesday and found an unresponsive person with injuries. No one was in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, police said, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Diamantoni said the victim is an adult male who appears to have been shot. An autopsy will be done Thursday or Friday to determine the cause and manner of death.

Lancaster police ask anyone with information related to that investigation or the Prince of Subs shooting to call 717-735-3301.

It's the city's second fatal shooting this week.

Lancaster city police continue to investigate Monday's shooting that left Luis Sanchez, 29, of Lancaster, dead. He died at a local hospital. The other man shot, whom police did not identify, was treated at a hospital and released.

Diamantoni said Wednesday that Sanchez was shot multiple times, but he could not say how many or where because the investigation was continuing.

Sanchez’s mother, Amanda Brown, said at a vigil Monday that her son was out enjoying himself when someone shot him in the face, chest and leg in the restaurant’s vestibule.

City police spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said police were looking over surveillance video from cameras in the are.

Paul Dano, who owns the Prince of Subs, said he was in shock and didn't want talk about the shooting. He said he didn't know what he will do with the restaurant, which was open for takeout Wednesday, though inside dining was closed.

Stoltzfus said the restaurant, about two blocks southwest of Penn Square at South Prince and West Farnum streets, isn't considered a nuisance bar and police have not had problems there in recent years.

Sanchez sold cars, his mother said, and he worked at Manheim Auto Auction. He was the father of two boys, Luis, 13, and Jayce, 5, and was expecting a another child with his girlfriend.

Deaths this year

Wednesday’s death on South Marshall is the third homicide in the city this year, according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Damian Santiago, 19, of Lancaster, was shot March 14 at the A-Plus Sunoco gas station at South Prince and West Orange streets. Carlos Almanzar-Torres, 22, of Lancaster, is charged with homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment in Santiago’s death. He told police he felt threatened by Santiago, according to police. His case hasn’t been scheduled for trial and he remains in Lancaster County Prison without bail.

A 3-year-old shot 15-month-old Angelo Torres in a Lancaster city home on Oct. 18. Investigators executing a search warrant found a 9mm handgun on a table next to Torres' body and two toy guns next to him, according to previous reporting. Officers also found a black digital scale with a white substance on the same table as the 9mm, according to the warrant, and also found what they suspected to be marijuana on a tray in a bedroom.

No charges have been filed in connection with Torres' death.

If the Columbia death is found to be homicide, it will be the eighth in the county so far this year.

Fourteen people died by homicide in 2021 in Lancaster County, up slightly from 13 in 2020. Of 2021's homicides, five happened in Lancaster city − of 2020's, four were in the city.

Since 2000, the county has averaged about a dozen homicides a year.