A shooting at a Lancaster city residence left at least one person injured on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded at around 3:15 p.m. to a residence in the 200 block of South Ann Street for the shooting. An officer at the scene confirmed one person was shot, but the extent of the person's injuries is not immediately clear.

A neighbor in the area said he was on his porch when the gunshots rang out, prompting him to get on the ground for cover. He also said students were beginning to leave nearby Hazel Jackson Middle School at the time, but that no students were in the area when shots rang out.

Darlene Byrd, president of South Ann Concerned Neighbors, was also in the area and said it looked like the man was shot in his leg or side area. She said she would hear him saying, "help, I got shot."

It is not immediately clear if the shooting happened inside a residence or outside. Both Byrd and the man said they thought the shots came from a vehicle that drove through the area.

Officers were placing evidence markers at various points on the ground in a taped-off area.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.