A shooting was reported early Wednesday afternoon in East Lampeter Township.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln Highway East, according to dispatch reports.

According to Lieutenant Rob Eachus of East Lampeter Police, a 16-year-old girl was shot and sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Police do not believe the injury is life threatening.

Police are looking for two suspects. There is nobody in custody at the time, according to Eachus. Police are looking for camera footage from nearby businesses to assist in the investigation.

The assailants "apparently used handguns to shoot through the door" and immediately fled the scene, Eachus said.

An eyewitness at a Wawa across the street for the inn reported hearing multiple gunshots.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.