A shooting in Lancaster city early Saturday left one dead and two wounded.

Lancaster City Bureau of Police responded to the 600 block of North Plum Street just before 3 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 27-year-old woman dead by an apparent gunshot wound, police said. Two other adult victims were discovered at a local hospital, each with nonfatal gunshot wounds.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office was called to the scene. The name of the 27-year-old woman has yet to be released.

There appears to be no danger to the public, according to police.

Lancaster police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 717-735-3300.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.