A man was fatally shot in the 600 block of South Lime Street in Lancaster on Wednesday afternoon.

Lancaster police Lt. Bill Hickey said police are speaking with witnesses and canvassing for evidence. Police have not identified a suspect, he said.

Hickey said that he did not know if it was a random shooting or targeted attack.

No further information was immediately available.

"Regardless ... anytime you have an act of violence, it's a concern for the city," Hickey said in a press briefing.

Police, he said, responded around 3:25 p.m.

Police ask anyone with any information on the shooting to stop by the station. Tips also can be submitted by calling Lancaster Crime Stoppers, at 800-322-1913, or texting “LANCS and your message to 847411. Callers can remain anonymous.

Community in shock

Residents LNP spoke to Wednesday afternoon said they were startled and saddened by the incident.

"It's just shocking," Becky, who lives on South Lime Street, said. "Normally we don't have something happening this close."

Becky, who preferred not to share her full name, said she was inside her house when she heard a "pop." She thought it was a car backfiring, until the police showed up.

"I feel so sorry for the (victim's) family," she said.

Another South Lime resident said she was shopping at a corner grocery store when she noticed a man lying still on the sidewalk outside.

The woman, who requested anonymity, ran over to help the man, who she said had a gunshot wound in his left rib, but he had no pulse.

People were yelling and recording with their phones, she said.

This story will be updated. Check back with LNP | LancasterOnline for more information.

