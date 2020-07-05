One person is in custody after a shooting in Ephrata Township sent four males to the hospital, police said.

The shooting broke out at the intersection of Blackberry Lane and Eastbrooke Drive at 1:42 a.m. July 5. Ephrata police said the shots were fired during a dispute.

Four males were shot in the fight and sent to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. Police did not disclose the condition of those shot.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ephrata police at 717-733-8611.