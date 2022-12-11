Lancaster city police say they have the shooter in custody in Sunday night's shooting that injured three people.

Police released no more information Monday night shortly after 8 p.m., but said more details would be shared during a news conference scheduled for Tuesday morning that was already scheduled.

The shooting in the city's northeast section was one of two separate weekend shootings - the other Friday night left one man dead and a boy injured - that city police are investigating, along with a suspicious death reported Monday morning.

Police have released little information so far, citing the need to protect the integrity of the investigations.

“Everything that I’m able to release is out,” department spokesman Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said earlier Monday.

Ten people have been shot in the last 15 days in Lancaster County, including four fatalities. One person was killed and one wounded in Columbia Borough; the rest of the shootings occurred in Lancaster city.

The city police department said Chief Richard Mendez plans to address the media today about a shooting Sunday and the suspicious death.

Stoltzfus said the department tries to balance what it releases to inform the public that something happened, yet not jeopardize an investigation.

Asked if police were investigating whether any of the weekend shootings or the suspicious death may be related to two recent fatal shootings in the city, Stoltzfus said, “With any case, we’re going to look at all angles to make that determination.”

No one has been charged in any of the deaths as of about 8:15 p.m., according to a check of online court documents.

City detectives and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to 939 N. Lime St. on Monday to investigate a suspicious death, but police did not release any other details. The death happened within two blocks of the shooting Sunday night.

Police responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired and found two wounded people on East Liberty Street near North Shippen Street. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

During the course of their investigation, police found a third shooting victim, a man, in a backyard of 409 E. Ross St. The man was removed on a stretcher around 10:45 p.m. and taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday. Police flew a drone over the yard after surrounding the home for hours; the man was removed shortly afterward.

The man did not live at the home and was apparently hiding.

A car parked on Ice Avenue, behind where the man was found, had three bullet holes in the windshield.

People in the neighborhood say the initial gunfire came from the area of the Hubley Private Social Club, which is on Ice Avenue behind 409 E. Ross St. Officers also put up crime scene tape in the area of Plum Street and Ice Avenue.

Chad Burgess, who lives three doors down from where police had gathered, said the area doesn’t normally see a lot of crime.

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood,” he said. “I’ve lived here 25 years and never seen anything like this.”

Mayor, DA comments

In a statement Monday, Mayor Danene Sorace called the spate of recent shootings troubling and unusual.

“Last night’s shooting was particularly difficult for the neighbors in the area of East Ross Street, who were asked to shelter in place for several hours,” Sorace said.

Sorace said she could not speak to details because Sunday’s shooting was still being investigated. “However, I do want to thank the residents for their assistance in maintaining public safety (Sunday) night in the midst of a very stressful situation,” she said.

Sorace also credited police for responding quickly.

“They were on scene within minutes of the call for ‘shots fired,’ as they are for any critical incident. I continue to have the utmost confidence in our detectives as they continue their investigation. I know that more information will be shared regarding (Sunday) night’s shooting and other ongoing investigations when it is available,” Sorace said.

Sorace offered prayers for recent shooting victims.

“For those who lost a loved one, or who are recovering from injuries, you are not far from my thoughts,” Sorace said. “Gun violence has no place in our community. The police bureau will continue to do all it can to ensure public safety. Lancaster’s officers respond to emergencies 24/7/365, investigate and solve crimes of all levels, and, particularly of note, take illegal guns off the street. And I know it takes all of us to create a safe community; I am grateful for all the ways our city shows up to accomplish this goal.”

Other recent shootings

On Friday night, 30-year-old James Jeffery Diggs of Lititz was fatally shot and a boy was injured in the area of Ruby and Fourth streets in Lancaster. It was the fourth fatal shooting in less than two weeks in Lancaster County, and the third in the city.

Luis Oscar Sanchez, a father of two, died of his injuries at a local hospital after someone shot him while he was having a night out at Prince of Subs on South Prince Street on Monday, Nov. 28. Security guard Chris Johnson of Lancaster was wounded.

Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, of Lancaster, who previously spent time in prison for gun and drug offenses, was found shot to death in a city alleyway on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Around the same time, Lamar Lewis, 41, of Philadelphia, was shot and killed as he sat in a car in a residential Columbia neighborhood. Another man was wounded.

With suspects still at large in all three of those shootings, the district attorney said Thursday that the general public is likely not in danger. Investigators have not said if those shootings – two in Lancaster city and one in Columbia – are connected in some way or what the motives are, and District Attorney Heather Adams declined to give specific comment on any of the cases, citing the active investigations.

Friday's death was the fourth homicide in the city this year, and the ninth in the county according to LNP | LancasterOnline archives.

Fourteen people died by homicide in 2021 in Lancaster County, up slightly from 13 in 2020. Of 2021's homicides, five happened in Lancaster city − of 2020's, four were in the city.

Since 2000, the county has averaged about a dozen homicides a year.