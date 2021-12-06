A sixth-grade teacher from Penn Manor School District has been named the 2022 Pennslvania Teacher of the Year.

Elizabeth Raff, known for the creative spark she brings to her classroom at Pequea Elementary School, was chosen for the honor Monday afternoon during the SAS Institute, the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s annual professional development conference.

Raff, in a phone call with LNP | LancasterOnline after the announcement, said she felt “shock and amazement” when she heard her name called.

“I just feel so honored to represent this incredible group of educators,” Raff said of the other 11 teachers from across the state who were nominated.

The group was nominated in May of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back announcing the winner by a year.

The announcement came on day two of the professional development conference. On the first day, Raff said she met and celebrated with the other nominees as well as family, colleagues and former students. Each nominee had a student representative who spoke in his or her honor. Raff’s student representative was Stella Thomas-Wenger, who is now a freshman at Penn Manor High School.

In her acceptance speech, Raff said she took time to recognize all that educators have done during the pandemic.

“We’re in a tough spot right now in education,” she said. “It’s been a long two-plus years, and it’s helpful just to take a moment, take a pause to celebrate everything we have accomplished.”

Penn Manor Superintendent Mike Leichliter was in attendance Monday. Leichliter said Raff is a “dynamic and creative teacher who is always looking to find new ways to reach her students.”

He added: “She not only does an exceptional job teaching her students reading, writing and math but is committed to helping them love to learn and think critically in all that they explore in the classroom.”

As 2022 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year, Raff will represent the state’s teachers by traveling across the state giving speeches, supporting preservice teachers and advocating for positive change in education. She will be honored along with the nation’s other state teachers of the year at the White House and vie for next year’s National Teacher of the Year award.

Raff, 31, lives in Lancaster Township with her husband, Jeremy -- an educator at School District of Lancaster -- and their 3-year-old son, Owen. They are expecting a baby girl in March 2022.