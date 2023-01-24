Lancaster County's snow drought could be broken Wednesday but only by about an inch.

Starting around 10 a.m., the county will experience about 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, according to Kyle Elliott, director of Millersville University's Weather Information Center. The snow is predicted to change over to rain around 1 to 2 p.m. when the temperature rises.

An earlier report by the National Weather Service forecast 2 to 3 inches would accumulate before the change over to rain.

Lancaster's snow-scarce streak is continuing into 2023, with Wednesday's mix likely becoming the first measurable snowfall of the year. It would be the latest a measurable snowfall has arrived since 2007. Any snowfall beyond one-tenth of an inch is considered a measurable snowfall by the Millersville University Weather Service.

A lack of snow has become a pattern in the county, with the last recorded January snowfall above the average of 8 inches in 2016, with 26.7 inches over Jan. 22 to 23.

Wednesday’s snow in Lancaster County is from a storm coming from the mid-Mississippi Valley into southern New England, according to Elliott. In the past 24 hours, the storm has shifted farther to the north and west, predicting that the biggest disruption locally will be wet roads during the evening commute.

"This will be a low-impact winter-weather event," Elliott said.