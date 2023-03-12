Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated that the leak was caused by a truck. The City of Lancaster has since issued a statement saying that the leak was inside of the Kunzler Meat Company.

A shelter in place has been lifted in Lancaster city after being issued Sunday morning due to an ammonia leak.

Benjamin Herskowitz, chief of HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company, said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that the shelter in place order has been lifted as of around 2:30 p.m.

Herskowitz said there may be an ammonia smell but that at no time has the public been in any danger due to the leak.

The area affected was within a half mile around Kunzler Meats on Manor Street, according to a post from HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company.

The shelter in place was caused by an ammonia leak at Kunzler Meat Company, according to Herskowitz.

The leak was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, when 911 calls were received from individuals in the area who smelled ammonia, according to Herskowitz. Hazmat arrived on scene and contained the leak as of 11:49 a.m.

Shelter in place includes the following actions:

Go inside immediately and stay inside your house or building. Bring pets indoors if you can do so quickly. Close all windows and doors. Close fireplace dampers. Gather radio, flashlight, food, water and medicines. Call 911 only if you have a true emergency. You will be advised when this dangerous condition has passed and it is safe to go outside and resume normal activities.