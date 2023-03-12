Editor's note: An earlier version of this report stated that the leak was caused by a truck. The City of Lancaster has since issued a statement saying that the leak was inside of the Kunzler Meat Company.
A shelter in place has been lifted in Lancaster city after being issued Sunday morning due to an ammonia leak.
Benjamin Herskowitz, chief of HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company, said at a press conference Sunday afternoon that the shelter in place order has been lifted as of around 2:30 p.m.
Herskowitz said there may be an ammonia smell but that at no time has the public been in any danger due to the leak.
The area affected was within a half mile around Kunzler Meats on Manor Street, according to a post from HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company.
The shelter in place was caused by an ammonia leak at Kunzler Meat Company, according to Herskowitz.
The leak was first reported around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, when 911 calls were received from individuals in the area who smelled ammonia, according to Herskowitz. Hazmat arrived on scene and contained the leak as of 11:49 a.m.
Shelter in place includes the following actions:
- Go inside immediately and stay inside your house or building.
- Bring pets indoors if you can do so quickly.
- Close all windows and doors.
- Close fireplace dampers.
- Gather radio, flashlight, food, water and medicines.
- Call 911 only if you have a true emergency. You will be advised when this dangerous condition has passed and it is safe to go outside and resume normal activities.