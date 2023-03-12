A shelter in place has been issued in Lancaster city due to a hazmat situation.

The area affected is within a half mile around Kunzler Meats on Manor Street, according to a post from HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company.

The shelter in place is due to a truck that was carrying "ammonia, anhydrous," according to the post.

Shelter in place includes the following actions:

Go inside immediately and stay inside your house or building. Bring pets indoors if you can do so quickly. Close all windows and doors. Close fireplace dampers. Gather radio, flashlight, food, water and medicines. Call 911 only if you have a true emergency. You will be advised when this dangerous condition has passed and it is safe to go outside and resume normal activities.