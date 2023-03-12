A shelter in place has been issued in Lancaster city due to a hazmat situation.
The area affected is within a half mile around Kunzler Meats on Manor Street, according to a post from HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue Company.
The shelter in place is due to a truck that was carrying "ammonia, anhydrous," according to the post.
Shelter in place includes the following actions:
- Go inside immediately and stay inside your house or building.
- Bring pets indoors if you can do so quickly.
- Close all windows and doors.
- Close fireplace dampers.
- Gather radio, flashlight, food, water and medicines.
- Call 911 only if you have a true emergency. You will be advised when this dangerous condition has passed and it is safe to go outside and resume normal activities.