Sheila Mastropietro resettled over 6,000 refugees in Lancaster County. She retires Aug. 28

Sheila Mastropietro, who since 1987 has led Church World Service’s efforts to resettle thousands of refugees in Lancaster County, plans to retire Aug. 28.

During her 33-year tenure here, Mastropietro oversaw the resettlement of 6,097 asylum seekers who fled war or persecution from around the world, including Albania, Bhutan, Burma, Congo, Iraq, Somalia, Syria and the former Soviet Union.

A separate 2,400 Cubans and Haitians arrived under a special U.S. immigration program.

“Lancaster County is truly unique in the welcome shown to those persecuted, repressed, threatened by their home countries,” Mastropietro said in an announcement emailed Tuesday to Church World Service supporters. “From the early 1700s through the present, Lancastrians have offered sanctuary to the displaced. Here, there is welcome.”

Resettlement peaked in Lancaster County at 407 newcomers in 2016, or 20 times more per capita than the rest of the country, prompting the BBC to call Lancaster “the refugee capital of America.” Resettlement has since dwindled under the Trump administration.

In her statement, Mastropietro said CWS’s affiliate in Philadelphia opened the one-woman office in Lancaster because of the community’s low unemployment rate, stock of affordable housing and willingness of churches to help poor newcomers who often spoke no English.

Staff at Church World Service help find new arrivals jobs and move them to better paying jobs when they are ready, Mastropietro said. Services also include English classes in workplaces, legal assistance to unaccompanied immigrant children in federal shelters, and low-cost legal immigration services.

“All this represents a paradigm shift from helping clients survive to programming aimed at giving clients a comprehensive toolbox to help our communities thrive,” she said.

Church World Service in New York plans a national search for Mastropietro’s successor. She said several members of her team could take on the role, but it won’t be her decision.