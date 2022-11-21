Sheetz convenience stores have dropped the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 this week and through the Thanksgiving weekend.

The price is only available at Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88, according to a news release. Sheetz’s website indicates nine stores in Lancaster County sell the fuel.

Unleaded 88 is cheaper because it contains 15% ethanol compared to the 10% found in Unleaded 87. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Unleaded 88 for use in all vehicles 2001 and newer.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to help the communities we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz. “We are excited to extend this offer to our customers as many of them start hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

Sheetz also indicated in the release that Unleaded 88:

Burns cleaner

Reduces toxins and is more environmentally friendly

Is better for a vehicle’s engine, as it provides a higher octane level than Unleaded 87 that boosts horsepower and efficiency

The average gas price in Lancaster County as of Monday is just over $4.07, according to AAA. That’s higher than Pennsylvania’s average of $4.02 and the national average of $3.66.

This season was predicted to have the highest gas prices on Thanksgiving, according to previous reporting. In Lancaster, a survey showed the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.13 which was 48 cents more than the average last year.