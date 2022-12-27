'She’s the best thing that ever happened to me': Manheim Township couple marks 80th anniversary

World War II forced Robert and Edith Mae Schaum to spend part of the first years of their marriage apart, but they never doubted that they would be reunited. The experience ultimately strengthened a bond which has endured through 80 years of marriage.

“I felt sure he would come back. And I’m sure he felt he was going to come back too,” Edith Mae said.

On Monday, the Manheim Township couple, who are both 102 years old, celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. They were married on Dec. 26, 1942.

“She’s the best thing that ever happened to me. She’s friendly and loving, and an excellent partner,” Robert said.

Their exceptional marriage is one of the longest of any living couple in Lancaster County. Vernon and Angela Stinebaugh of Woodcrest Acres were married four months before the Schaums. The Guinness World Record for longest marriage is 86 years.

The Schaums have enjoyed a lifetime together, and still have good health and independence. They credit the strength of their relationship along with a positive attitude.

They live in a second-floor condominium, and Robert still drives to church, the grocery store and the Masonic Lodge.

‘It was about time’

They can still recall vividly the first time they met, as 10th-grade classmates in Donora, about 20 miles south of Pittsburgh. Edith Mae knew from that time that Robert was the man she wanted to marry.

“I picked him. He always says he picked me, but we belonged together,” she said.

Their first date was to a football game. She didn’t care where they went, as long as they were together. Any school dance or play, they attended.

They continued dating after graduation, going out for movies and ice cream. Around the time that Robert graduated from California University of Pennsylvania in 1942, he proposed.

“I was elated. I thought, well, it was about time,” Edith Mae said.

After graduation, Robert took a job in Illinois training military aircraft mechanics. It meant that the only time he could return to Donora for a wedding was at Christmas.

That December, the high school sweethearts married in a private ceremony. The next day they made the 15-hour drive back to Illinois.

Robert wouldn’t remain a civilian for long. In 1943, he took a commission in the Navy, and eventually a post on a ship in the Pacific, delivering munitions and tanks to battlefields like Iwo Jima.

The couple wrote letters daily. Edith Mae, who moved with Robert’s parents to Lancaster County, delivered reports from home that helped Robert get through the war.

“I thought about her constantly,” he said.

Through the decades

The most welcome of those reports were about their son, Robert Jr., who came in 1944. Edith flew to San Diego so Robert could meet their son at his home port, but the ship didn’t return there until the end of the war.

After Robert returned home, they raised a family in Lancaster County. Their daughter Paula was born in 1949. Edith Mae worked for Warner Lambert Co. Robert worked in finance and operated his own company, New Holland Finance Co., for 18 years.

Paula said that growing up, the house was always full of love, and she never saw her parents fight.

“I have friends who lost parents, and my parents became their parents,” she said.

Robert said there’s no secret to their compatibility: they just never go to bed mad at each other.

In 1981 they retired to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. They spent 28 years hosting friends, traveling and playing a lot of golf before returning in 2010.

As the years went by, many of their companions passed. None affected them more than the loss of Robert Jr. in 2018.

Despite that hole, the couple have never lost hope or their love for each other. About a decade ago, Edith overcame breast cancer. They decided to set a goal of making it to 100 years of age together.

With that accomplished, they decided to try for five more.

If their 80-year marriage has shown anything, it’s that together, they are up to the challenge.

“That’s the secret, we have each other,” Edith Mae said.