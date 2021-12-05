‘She’s relentless’: Daughter of Lancaster County native, Pearl Harbor nurse keeps her mother’s story alive

The wails of the wounded echoed through Tripler General Hospital in Honolulu on Dec. 7, 1941, as Teresa Stauffer Foster of Lancaster and other Army nurses frantically administered morphine and treatment to the dying.

Just two months before, she’d been greeted by the Royal Hawaiian Band’s tropical serenade as she walked into Honolulu Harbor.

At 25 years old, Foster entered the Army Nurse Corps for a larger paycheck and to travel on Uncle Sam’s dime. What she didn’t realize she was signing up for was an 8-month-long, tireless effort to save hundreds of soldiers, sailors and civilians after a surprise military strike on Pearl Harbor by the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service -- a “date which will live in infamy,” as President Franklin D. Roosevelt said.

Foster graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1933, then St. Joseph Nursing School in 1937. She attended basic training at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County with two requirements: Pass her nursing boards and remain unmarried.

Foster’s daughter, Winifred Woll of Reading, Berks County, serves as the Pennsylvania chair for the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors group. She travels across central Pennsylvania telling the stories of her mother and other nurses stationed at the military base, on that fateful day 80 years ago. Over the years she has collected three 3-inch binders full of personal accounts from survivors and their family members.

When she is no longer able to speak on the stories of the survivors, all of her records will be donated to the Women in the Military Museum in Arlington, Virginia.

Woll said she shares these stories to “keep the story alive.” As she and other descendants age, however, she said it’s becoming increasingly difficult to maintain membership in the survivors group.

“They don’t want to join the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor because that was Mom and Dad’s war,” Woll said.

‘Surrounded by all this disaster’

In 1991, Foster - then in her mid-70s - knew the 50th anniversary of Pearl Harbor might be her last chance to return to Honolulu and reconnect with that part of her life. She died less than a decade later in 1998, before she could attend another anniversary.

On that 50th anniversary trip with fellow nurses and soldiers, Foster finally told her story - and Woll listened intently.

quote “She is relentless,” said fellow member Douglas Didyoung of Woll. “She’s definitely a person who is very adamant about making sure the story is told and that it’s not forgotten.”

It was the first time Foster had openly talked about her experience.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 7, 1941, Foster and a few other night nurses took a peaceful stroll on the island.

“The nurses were walking through the Moanalua Gardens trying to have some fun before they went back to bed and got their sleep,” Woll said.

That leisurely stroll quickly turned into chaos.

A few planes with the Rising Sun emblem passed overhead and the pilots waved to Foster and the other women below who, naturally, waved back.

Foster didn’t immediately grasp the severity of the situation. Minutes later, when an officer on horseback announced there had been an attack, she realized the plane wasn’t part of the regularly scheduled practice on the island.

It was a Japanese fighter plane.

Foster and the other nurses rushed back to the hospital, where they tended to a growing number of soldiers and civilians wounded by the wave of nearly 200 aircraft - including torpedo planes, bombers and fighters - that had released an assault on the military base.

“The nurses were surrounded by all this disaster,” Woll said.

Nurses rushed to administer narcotic pain medications and marked the patients’ foreheads with red ink or lipstick to indicate they had been given medication. There was no time for paperwork.

The injured were coming in “roughly every hour on the hour,” Woll said. If the nurses couldn’t save a patient, they had to move on to the next.

Around noon the day of the attack, Foster and other night nurses were sent back to their barracks to rest after working straight through the night and morning.

When she returned to work that night, amid all the chaos and death, Foster assisted in the delivery of a baby boy -- the second baby born that day.

“You hear this death and destruction and all these stories of things that had happened, but here on the other hand two babies that were born,” Woll said, “and you kind of have the balance of what goes on.”

After the attack, the base held nighttime blackouts to minimize outdoor light that could help aerial enemies identify ground targets. During the blackouts, external lights were turned off and essential lights were fitted with slotted covers to deflect the beams downwards.

Nurses working at night used flashlights covered by cellophane. That’s how the baby Foster delivered came to be known as “Blackout,” while the first baby, born during the attack, was nicknamed “Blitz.”

Two weeks passed before a shipload of nurses from the continental U.S. arrived as reinforcement. Before returning, that ship was loaded up with the wives and children of servicemen.

Another seven months passed before the nurses stationed at Tripler Army Hospital could take time off to visit other islands. Foster visited several islands, including Molokai, which was once a community of isolation for patients with leprosy. Later in life, Foster noted that the state of these patients greatly depressed her.

Foster was subsequently assigned to set up provisional hospitals in Kaneohe, Waipahu and finished her service at the Schofield Barracks.

“Each new post had its challenges, but none as memorable as my days at the Tripler General Hospital and the casualties of December 7, 1941,” Foster wrote in a 1978 letter to her grandson for a school report.

In February 1944, Foster received an honorable discharge from the military, having served a full two-year contract. After returning home to Lancaster, she worked at the Lancaster Osteopathic Hospital and eventually served as a supervisor to night nurses there.

A general’s welcome

Foster traveled back to Pearl Harbor in 1991 with her daughter, son-in-law and grandson. Woll called ahead to arrange for her mother to visit her former duty station, Tripler Army Hospital.

“They treated her like the general,” Woll said. “They wined her; they dined her. They drove her around in the general’s car all day.”

Nurses peeked from the corners of hospital rooms to see Foster. The Tripler Army Medical Center commander at the time, Major General Girard Seitter III, even presented her with an award for her services at Pearl Harbor.

“It seems like the fact that she was in uniform, everywhere she went, people were always stopping and talking to her, honoring the fact that she was a Pearl Harbor survivor,” Woll said. “That was quite an experience for her.”

It brought tears to her mother’s eyes, Woll said -- she and her mother didn’t expect the “pomp and circumstance.” Foster was just happy to return to the place where she answered her call of duty 50 years earlier.

“I can’t say enough - it was just overwhelming,” Woll said. “It was very emotional.”

Keeping the story alive

Woll is not alone in her efforts to keep those stories alive through Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors, but that group is dwindling.

In 1939, Didyoung’s father, George F. Didyoung, signed up for the army and was stationed near Barber’s Point in Oahu.

“On the morning of the attack, he was on his way to breakfast, to the mess hall, and he had to hit the ground because the planes came over top,” Didyoung said, adding that the ammunition was locked up and the men had to grab the keys before loading up their weapons. “He calls it a ‘panic situation’ and a ‘real foul up.’”

Later in life, Didyoung’s father joined the Pocono-Lehigh Valley chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association in Reading. Through that group, Didyoung – a resident of South Heidelberg Township in Berks County – met Woll.

“She’s like all of us who are children of that generation,” Didyoung said. “Our parents related these stories to us because it was important to them to pass this along. So, for Winnie, she’s of a generation like me who respect these people and hold them… in a way that we understand why we’re able to be who we are.”

Didyoung, like Woll, worries not enough people want to talk about Pearl Harbor and the military members who served during the attack.

“It’s almost like people don’t want to know about things that far back, or they’re not interested,” Didyoung said.

The first-hand accounts of that day will help future generations to prevent history from repeating itself, Didyoung said. For him, it’s better than a textbook’s rendition of the events.

“These are real people, the people down in the trenches, right on the ground that experienced it, and it’s like reading a diary,” Didyoung said. “I think young people need to start thinking about those things, and maybe it’ll make a change in how they see the world.”

Her mother’s story changed how Woll saw the world.

She returned to Pearl Harbor for the 75th anniversary in 2016. She felt the void left by her mother and several other survivors who had died in that 25 years.

“When I went with my mother, I sat with about five Pearl Harbor survivors that I knew, and they’re literally pointing where their ships were stationed,” Woll said. “When I went back 25 years later … I can still feel those guys pointing. And, you had a lot of tourists that were on board that were laughing and joking. No. I can’t laugh and joke. It’s a very serious place for me.”

Nothing will stop Woll from making it to the 100th anniversary of Pearl Harbor in 2041, she said.

“I’m going back in 2041,” Woll said. “Now I’m going to be 98 years old and the kids know that even if I can’t go, they take me back in a little pill bottle and dump me in the water.”