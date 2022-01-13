Three weeks before her wedding, Jeni Nulty received a message no bride ever wants to get.

It was from Holly Boyer, the Penn Township beautician whose business she had hired to do hair and makeup for herself and her bridesmaids on her special day. Boyer told Nulty she was filing for bankruptcy and wouldn’t be able to do the job.

To make matters worse, Nulty’s attempts to get a refund from Boyer were going nowhere, she said. She had paid Boyer an initial deposit back in February after finding her on a Facebook page for wedding vendors in central Pennsylvania, but Boyer later started repeatedly asking her in early October for the remainder of the nearly $1,300 contract they had agreed upon. Nulty ended up paying Boyer in full just a week before Boyer suddenly announced she couldn’t do the job.

Now Boyer was telling Nulty she would have to go through a bankruptcy attorney to get her money back.

“I of course freaked out,” said Nulty, who got Boyer’s message on Oct. 15, less than a month before her Nov. 6 wedding.

With little time left before her big day, Nulty had to scramble to find another hair and makeup stylist. And while the Lemoyne, Cumberland County, resident was able to get another beautician to do the job through a personal connection, there was one thing she couldn’t get out of the back of her mind.

“I was thinking there’s no way that this is legal,” said Nulty, 42. “I don’t care if you’re claiming bankruptcy or not, this can’t be legal.”

As it turns out, Nulty wasn’t the only bride who Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say Boyer backed out on after having already received money.

Boyer, 37, was arrested Monday and charged with 36 offenses — three of them felonies — of defrauding 18 women in six states out of a combined $15,590.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Boyer, who is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Extreme Beauty

Boyer, who also uses the last name Klein, advertised her business, Extreme Beauty, on social media and bridal websites, promising to offer hair and makeup to brides on their wedding days.

But Boyer had no intention of actually doing the work, police said. She suddenly told customers and contractors she employed in October that she wouldn’t be able to follow through with providing the services, even if they had already been paid for. Boyer then refused to offer customers refunds and blocked their numbers when they tried contacting her.

Some brides were barely given a heads up, with at least some being told the day before their weddings that Boyer wouldn’t be able to do the work, according to police.

“I was kind of lucky, to be honest,” said Nulty, who had just a three-week window to find a new beautician.

Nulty said she had a trial session with Boyer, who showed that “she’s definitely got skills.” But still, Nulty knew she couldn’t be the only woman to have had a bad experience with Boyer, considering the large reach wedding vendors can have on social media. And Nulty’s new husband, himself a retired police detective, told her the beautician’s actions were likely not legal.

Reaching out

That’s when Nulty had the idea to reach out to others on social media to see if they had similar experiences with Boyer.

“Before I knew it, I had 20 other women who she had done this to as well,” Nulty said.

The women seemed to come from everywhere: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Virginia, Maryland.

Soon they started connecting with other brides, each with similar stories. They called their group the Brides of Justice and started gathering evidence from dozens of other women from multiple states.

“Some women just have a gift for research,” Nulty said. “We would all share what we did.”

One woman, 29-year-old Allison Schafer, had paid Boyer $635 to do makeup for herself and her bridesmaids, scheduling a trial run with Boyer in mid-November, just ahead of her wedding on the 27th of that month.

But Boyer suddenly stopped responding to Schafer’s messages the day before they were supposed to meet, she said. After not hearing from her, Schafer discovered the morning of their scheduled trial run that Boyer had blocked her number and blocked her from seeing her Facebook page.

“My husband looked her up and he could still see her page,” Schafer said, “and that’s when everything started to click.”

Schafer was “completely left in the dark and blocked on all forms of communication” with less than two weeks to go before her wedding, she said.

After looking up Boyer’s name on Facebook, Schafer learned that Boyer had closed her business. She soon started connecting with other brides, including the Brides of Justice, who said Boyer had called them to say she was filing for bankruptcy and that they needed to call her bankruptcy attorney to be put on a list of creditors.

“I never got this call from her,” said Schafer, of Emmaus, Lehigh County.

Schafer’s husband quickly started contacting multiple district attorneys to inform them of what the women were doing.

Law enforcement joins effort

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions started becoming involved, later consolidating under Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, which patrols the region where Boyer lives.

The women also started sharing tips as to who to go to in order to get back the money they paid Boyer. While Schafer and Nulty were able to get their money refunded through third-party payment services, women who paid by other means haven’t always been as fortunate, Nulty said.

Stories like Schafer’s and Nulty’s are filed on the Brides of Justice’s Facebook page. Nulty said she believes there are other women out there who were defrauded by Boyer who have yet to come forward.

“People are afraid, even if they’ve been victimized,” she said. “They’re afraid to come forward, and they’re afraid to speak up. They’re afraid of retaliation.”

Nulty claims Boyer even directly contacted her at one point, threatening her to take down social media posts.

“I don’t respond to any of that,” she said.

Boyer’s arrest Monday was “vindication,” said Nulty, who noted that Boyer was still advertising her business on social media as recently as earlier this month.

“She didn’t feel that she had done anything wrong. She thought that she was protected by bankruptcy, and that she could take our money and not deliver services,” Nulty said. “I knew that that was not right.”

“We feel like justice is finally being served,” Schafer said. “We were met with so many roadblocks with the bankruptcy and with how spread out the women are, and it feels like she may finally have consequences for her actions.”

Boyer had been in business for more than a decade, something Nulty said was one of the reasons she felt comfortable paying her, and “she knew how vulnerable we were (as brides).”

“(We’re) just people who want to put together this beautiful, magical day, and she took advantage of that,” Nulty added. “She’d been doing (her business) for at least a dozen years, and she knew how trusting we were, how focused we would be on just wanting to make that day special and perfect and to look beautiful. She took our money and she knew what she was doing.”