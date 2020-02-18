Cortney Shepler only knew Kelsey Paige Sheilds, who was found dead in her Elizabethtown apartment after a fire early Monday, for a short time, but she said they formed a fast friendship.

"She had an amazing spirit," Shepler said of Sheilds, 26.

Shepler, 25, lived on the second floor of the two-story building at at East High and South Spruce streets with her daughter, Aria, 6.

Sheilds lived on the first floor with her two mixed-breed dogs, Kahlua and Maizie. The dogs died in the fire.

"She loved her dogs. She loved her niece and nephew," Shepler said.

Sheilds was a server at P.J. Welihan's and moved in about six months ago, Shepler said. She worked a lot and would typically get home around 1-1:30 a.m.

Sheilds' family members declined to be interviewed.

Outside of work, Sheilds loved to cook and entertain and be around friends and family, said Faith Hernandez, 43, who lives across Spruce Street from the fire.

Shepler and Hernandez talked about Sheilds while on the porch of Hernandez' house.

Shepler was at her job at Longenecker's Hatchery when the fire happened.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Shepler spoke with Sheilds for the last time a week ago; she told her she'd be away for the weekend with Aria and to take advantage of the quiet in the apartment.

Sheilds responded that she'd miss Aria's singing and hearing the pitter-patter of her feet, Sheilds recounted.

Shepler's kitchen and bathroom were destroyed and many of her belongings destroyed or damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sheilds' autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday/today.

For now, Shepler and her daughter are staying with her father.

GoFundMe pages have been set up in Sheilds' honor, to help with funeral costs, and for Shepler, to help replace lost items for her and daughter.

Shepler said she plans to give half of what she gets to Sheilds' family.

"Yeah, I lost a lot. But they're planning a funeral," Shepler said.