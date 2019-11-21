Development firm Eberly Myers' new plan for the buildings that house Roburrito’s restaurant and Anytime Fitness in Lancaster involves retrofitting the historic structures' vacant upper floors to create 63 residential units -- 29 of which would be "shared living."

The other 34 units at 221-227 N. Prince St. would be conventional efficiency and one-bedroom rentals.

Here are a few questions and answers about shared living.

What is shared housing?

An arrangement in which unrelated people share living quarters; or a rental business based on such arrangements.

Eberly Myers co-owner Benjamin Myers said residents would have about 200 square feet to themselves, with a bedroom-living room and bathroom. They would share other amenities, including kitchen, laundry and a lounge area.

What are the advantages?

They can include affordability, greater social opportunities, and a smaller environmental footprint.

Properties often offer flexible leases or come already furnished.

What's behind its popularity?

The rising disparity between wages and housing costs is driving interest in shared housing, particularly for millennials in high-cost urban areas such as New York and San Francisco.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For previous coverage of the project: