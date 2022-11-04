In front of a crowd of about 200 people gathered at Ewell Plaza on Friday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro billed himself as the serious candidate for governor who will work for Pennsylvanians of all stripes. His opponent, state Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, only cares about people like himself, Shapiro said.

“If you don’t think like him, if you don’t look like him, if you don’t worship like him, if you don’t marry like him and you don’t vote like him, then you don’t count in Doug Mastriano’s Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

The Democrats’ candidate for governor was joined by local elected officials, including Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace, state Rep. Mike Sturla, Lancaster City Council Member Izzy Smith-Wade-El and 11th congressional district candidate Bob Hollister.

He was also joined by his running mate, state Rep. Austin Davis of Allegheny County, the nominee for lieutenant governor.

“This election is the most important election of our lifetime, everything is on the line,” Davis said before Shapiro took the stage. “Josh and I are running against the most extreme Republican ticket in the country.”

In his 20-minute speech, Shapiro touched on his commitment to funding public schools, raising the state minimum wage to $15 an hour, increasing funding for police departments and protecting abortion rights in the commonwealth.

The Democratic ticket’s campaign stop in Lancaster came six days after Mastriano held a rally at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim. The Republican nominee was scheduled to appear at an event Friday evening in Harrisburg and lists events in Latrobe and Philadelphia this weekend.

On Friday, Shapiro took aim at Mastriano’s belief that abortion is murder and support for a blanket ban of the procedure without any exceptions.

“This Legislature is poised to put a bill on the desk of the next governor to do exactly what Mastriano wants,” Shapiro said. “He’ll sign it into law. I will veto that bill and trust the women of Pennsylvania to make decisions over their own bodies.”

This year, the GOP-controlled Legislature passed a proposed constitutional amendment declaring there’s no right to abortion or a taxpayer funded abortion in Pennsylvania. That proposal, if passed by the Legislature again in 2023, would be sent to the voters for approval as early as next May. The intent, critics say, is to prevent state courts from overturning a specific ban on abortion passed by the Legislature and signed by an anti-abortion governor.

Throughout the gubernatorial race, Shapiro has enjoyed a comfortable lead in polls against Mastriano, whose campaign has struggled to raise money from national Republican committees and has mostly focused its efforts on mobilizing grassroots supporters who flocked to Mastriano after he took up Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 election.

Among the crowd Friday was Keith Martin, a Lancaster city Democrat who said he was most worried about what he saw as fascism and Christian nationalism taking over the GOP.

“There’s no Republican Party anymore, it’s the Trump party now,” Martin said.

Students from Franklin & Marshall College’s Democratic club, also in attendance Friday, said there have been voter registration drives on campus and student conversations about the importance of the midterm election.

“I think with Roe v. Wade being overturned this past June, that’s really making a lot of people want to vote and also the stark contrast between candidates and their values, and kind of what’s at stake if we have certain people in office,” said Rina Weisel, a first-year F&M student.

When asked about what he’ll do if Mastriano disputes the election results, Shapiro said after the rally that the Republican’s appearance outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his vows to decertify all voting machines for the 2024 election are telling.

"It’s clear he's already setting it up to not accept the results on Tuesday," Shapiro said. "Austin and I have faith in the will of the people and also in the Republican and Democratic clerks of elections here in Lancaster and all across Pennsylvania. We'll respect the outcome of the election and the will of the people."

Democrats at Friday’s rally acknowledged the Republican Party’s dominance in Lancaster County, tempering their expectations for local candidates like Hollister, who faces an uphill climb against incumbent U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker.

This week, the Hollister campaign introduced a new attack ad airing on TV in the final days before Nov. 8.. It shows clips of Ronald Reagan making statements in support of Social Security and alleges that Smucker “will gut Social Security and Medicare.”

A spokesperson for the Smucker campaign called the accusation a lie.

“You can't get much lower than Bob Hollister right now, who is outright lying to scare seniors in (the congressional district),” Smucker spokesperson Jenna Geesey said. “Congressman Smucker has been unequivocal in his support for protecting Social Security. It's a shameful act of desperation from Biden and Congressional Democrats who know the people don't support their disastrous policies."

Shapiro’s campaign has also drawn criticism for running political ads to boost Mastriano’s profile in the GOP primary in May, betting that facing the conservative lawmaker in the general election would give the Democrat a better chance of winning.

The attorney general has defended the move, saying the ads simply were designed to show Mastriano’s true colors.