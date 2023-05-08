Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, May 1, and Sunday, May 7.

1. Shake Shack sets opening date for 1st Lancaster County restaurant

The burger-and-shake franchise will open a restaurant May 22 at The Crossings at Conestoga Creek, the Wegman’s-anchored shopping center across from Long’s Park.

2. Does tossing trout from a bucket while stocking the fish in a creek or lake hurt the fish?

After publishing a story in late March about the opening of trout season in Lancaster County, columnist P.J. Reilly received feedback about the accompanying photo, which showed a volunteer tossing trout from a bucket into Quarryville's Big Beaver Creek.

He decided to examine the process of trout stocking, both in Pennsylvania and around the country, along with some common myths.

3. EDITORIAL: Video of Spooky Nook donnybrook shows adults, yet again, trying to ruin youth sports

Video of an altercation between an AAU basketball coach and a referee at the Hoop Group Spring Jam Fest went viral last week, prompting the editorial board at LNP | LancasterOnline to write the following:

"Note to other grown-ups: Don’t make youth sports about yourself. Don’t enable or encourage terrible behavior. Don’t argue with coaches, referees, other spectators, the vendors — anyone. Cheer on your team, but don’t trash-talk the team’s opponents or those officiating the games."

4. You don't need a lot of space to create a backyard garden oasis

Following a report from Zillow that put backyards at the top of homeowners' most wanted lists, LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Lis King chatted with landscape architects James Hanselman and Howard Jay Supnik, along with Kathy Trout of Ken's Gardens in Smoketown, about the best ways to put together backyard gardens.

5. 7 events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend

There were plenty of fun activities to hit up in Lancaster County over the weekend, including a celebration of Cinco de Mayo at the Clipper Magazine Stadium, a garden-themed dance party, bug-themed interpretive dance, a historical celebration and makers market, a spring makers market, a car show and a cabaret-style performance that celebrates moms.