Multiple Lancaster County towns were under a tornado warning Friday morning as a line of severe thunderstorms and showers passed through.

The National Weather Service out of State College announced a tornado warning for Quarryville, Gap and Christiana shortly before 11:00 a.m. The warning expired at 11:15 a.m. LancasterOnline is checking for reports on damage or flooding.

Showers and thunderstorms were predicted to bring gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning and possible small hail across Lancaster County on Friday, and water could pool in low-lying areas and small streams.

The storms resulted in the cancellation of Celebrate Lancaster, the annual festival that includes food truck and musical performances. There is no word on when the event has been rescheduled to yet.

A dispatcher from Lancaster County Wide Communications said there were not any major damages called in from the southern part of the county after the storms and tornado warning passed through. He had not received confirmation if a tornado had formed or touched down.

This is the third day with storms passing through after a plummet in air quality last week due to Canadian wildfires, following the driest May on record. The NWS is predicting low chances of rain on Saturday at 20%, and slightly higher for Monday and Tuesday at 30%.