Severe thunderstorms with powerful winds are possible Saturday afternoon and evening in Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued after a series of storms were detected along a line extending from near Mount Joy to near Windsor, moving east at 15 mph at 1:47 p.m.

The storms could bring powerful winds of 60 mph or greater and quarter-sized hail, the NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook issued across much of south and central Pennsylvania at 5:05 a.m. An isolated weak and short-lived tornado is also possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring within the storm, which may cause localized flooding. Motorists are urged not to drive vehicles through flooded areas.

Showers and thunderstorms could begin before 11 a.m., bringing gusty winds, heavy rain of between half and three quarters of an inch and frequent lightning through 2 a.m. Sunday, forecasts show. The day will see a high of about 90 degrees, with heat index values as high as 101.

Sunday will also see a chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. with a high near 83 degrees. Showers could then continue between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday.

Monday will see a slight chance of showers but will otherwise be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will see highs in the high-80s.