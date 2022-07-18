Viewfinder 091119
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds could move through Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania into Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for all the region. A hazardous weather outlook is a weather statement issued to provide information of potential severe weather events within the next seven days.

NWS forecasts the best chance of storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Central Pennsylvania has a slight chance of severe storms, with damaging winds being the greatest threats.

As of 11:34 a.m., no active watches or warnings have been issued for Lancaster County.

