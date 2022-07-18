Strong thunderstorms with gusty winds could move through Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania into Monday afternoon.

National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for all the region. A hazardous weather outlook is a weather statement issued to provide information of potential severe weather events within the next seven days.

NWS forecasts the best chance of storms is between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Central Pennsylvania has a slight chance of severe storms, with damaging winds being the greatest threats.

As of 11:34 a.m., no active watches or warnings have been issued for Lancaster County.

⛈️ Scattered severe t-storms possible today⌚️ Most likely timing: 2-8 PM⚡️ Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard 📍 Greatest risk (2/5) over east-central PA ❗️ Stay #WeatherReady #PAwx pic.twitter.com/dR8ulebJUL — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 18, 2022