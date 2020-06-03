Cows and Clouds in Warwick Twp.
Cows graze in the field as storm clouds gather overhead along Meadow Valley Road in Warwick Twp. Friday May 29, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT

Wednesday's warm-up will bring showers tonight with possible severe storms and heavy winds, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

A warm afternoon with humidity at 75% will turn to storms this evening, mostly after 5 p.m., NWS said. 

"Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds," NWS said. 

Winds will be between 7 to 16 mph, with some gusts getting as high as 33 mph. 

The NWS warned that flooding could be possible in some areas. 

Today's high will be 87 with a low of 67 tonight. 

