Temperatures will climb into the high-80s again on Wednesday, after a a cooler start to the week.

But with the higher temps comes a chance of severe thunderstorms and possible hail, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There will be a 50% chance of rain Wednesday, with showers beginning in the afternoon after 3 p.m.

"Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds," the NWS said.

Winds are expected to be around 8 to 16 mph, with some gusts possibly getting up to 26 mph, according to the NWS.

Rain and scattered thunderstorms are also expected for the rest of the week.

