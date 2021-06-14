A hazardous weather outlook was issued Monday for Lancaster County as severe thunderstorms could possibly move through the area, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The outlook was also issued for Franklin, Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams and York counties. Thunderstorms with high winds up of up to 60 mph are possible later in the afternoon and into the evening, according to NWS. Hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter is also possible.

Lancaster is forecast to get between a quarter of an inch and an inch of rain, NWS said. Minor flooding is also possible in poor drainage areas.



Temperatures will rise to a high near 83 today, with a low of 60 and a 50-60% chance of rain.

Rain is also in the mix for Tuesday, according to NWS. The rest of the week is expected to be sunny.