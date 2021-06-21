Potentially severe thunderstorms are forecast to move through Lancaster County on Monday afternoon and into the evening, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service in State College.

The best chance for thunderstorms is between 2 and 10 p.m., according to the outlook. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts of 60 mph or greater, along with hail 1 inch in diameter or larger. An isolated tornado is also possible.

Isolated flooding is also possible in areas that typically experience rapid runoff from heavy rain, according to NWS.

No watches or warnings have been issued for the county as of Monday morning.