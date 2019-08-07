Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in Lancaster County Wednesday, according to a hazardous weather advisory from the National Weather Service in State College.
The storms could bring "heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail," according to the advisory.
Some isolated storms could start this morning, but heavier rain is expected this afternoon.
Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 89 and a low of 67. There's an 80% chance of rain.
New rainfall amounts could be around a quarter to a half of an inch, NWS said.
The rain should dissipate Thursday through the weekend, with mostly sunny days slated for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.