Lancaster County will likely see some severe weather this afternoon, including the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Millersville University Weather Center meteorologist Kyle Elliot says showers and thunderstorms could contain hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph, and a stray twister is not out of the question.

“Tree, powerline and roof damage are all likely in the hardest-hit areas, and the large hail could damage vehicles,” Elliot said.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a hazardous weather warning for the county beginning around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The weather service has also issued a flood watch, with rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches likely and the possibility of up to 4 inches of rain in places.

Rainfall amounts will be highly variable from neighborhood to neighborhood and will depend on where the heaviest storms roll through, Elliot said.

On June 15, the state issued a statewide drought watch. Although the county has received a surplus of rain in the last seven to 10 days, the area remains in a moderate drought, Elliot said. He said that it will take several more weeks of a rainfall surplus to help ease the drought.