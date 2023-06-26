Severe storms have begun blooming across the region and could bring damaging winds and several inches of rain to parts of Lancaster County later this afternoon. Forecasters are warning of potential flooding and the risk of tornadoes.

“Tree, powerline and roof damage are all likely in the hardest-hit areas, and the large hail could damage vehicles,” said Millersville University Weather Information Center meteorologist Kyle Elliott.

The thunderstorms could contain hail and carry wind gusts of up to 70 mph, he said.

The Nation Weather Service said parts of the county could get 1 to 2 inches of rain. Isolated spots could get up to 4 inches of rain.

Rainfall amounts will be highly variable from neighborhood to neighborhood and will depend on where the heaviest storms roll through, Elliott said.

On June 15, the state issued a statewide drought watch. Although the county has received a surplus of rain in the last seven to 10 days, the area remains in a moderate drought, Elliott said. He said that it will take several more weeks of a rainfall surplus to help ease the drought.