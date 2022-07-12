Conditions could be right for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop in Lancaster County and other parts of central Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

National Weather Service in State College issued a hazardous weather outlook for all of central Pennsylvania. A hazardous weather outlook is a statement issued to provide information on potential significant weather in the next one to five days.

The weather agency predicts the best chance of severe weather will come between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, but most of the eastern part of the state has a slight chance of severe weather.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely after 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lancaster's forecast. Some storms could produce gusty winds. Today's high temperature will climb to the mid to upper 80s.

No active watches or warnings have been issued for Lancaster County as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.