A hazardous weather outlook was issued in Lancaster County on Sunday in anticipation of severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible Sunday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

The day will see a slight chance of showers before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., forecasts show.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely to last until around 2 a.m. on Monday, according to the forecast. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

The weather outlook was also issued in Schuylkill, Lebanon and York counties.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are also possible Monday afternoon, mainly after 2 p.m., bringing between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain, the National Weather Service said. Higher rainfall amounts are possible in thunderstorms.

The showers and storms should subside at around 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the forecast.

Tuesday will also see a chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m., forecasts show. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be sunny, with high temperatures in the mid-70s or low-80s. Saturday will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms.