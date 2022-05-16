Edit: a severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Lancaster County until 2 p.m.

Widespread severe weather this afternoon and evening in Lancaster County will make way for cooler, drier weather in the middle of the week before temperatures and humidity rise again into the weekend, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Multiple rounds of powerful storms are expected today from the mid-afternoon into the early evening, said meteorologist John Banghoff.

NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook in Lancaster County and 10 other central Pennsylvania counties in anticipation of the storms, which could bring damaging winds of 60 mph of greater as well as large hail of more than an inch in diameter. Some tornadoes may also be possible.

Temperatures today will reach a high near 79 degrees before dropping to around 54 in the evening.

Once the rough weather subsides, the week should see a cooldown Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures drop into the low-70s, Banghoff said. Lows will likely be in the low-50s.

Both days should also see sunnier, drier weather, Banghoff said.

Thursday will also see high temperatures in the low-70s, but there will be a chance of showers throughout the day. Low temperatures will be in the high-50s.

Temperatures will then begin to warm up toward the weekend, pushing into the upper-80s on Friday and Saturday, Banghoff said.