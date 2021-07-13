A severe thunderstorm watch was issued in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of stormy weather, the National Weather Service in State College announced.

The watch, which was issued at 1:35 p.m., will remain in effect until 11 p.m. in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania.

Lancaster County will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m., that could bring less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall, according to NWS. Some of the storms could also produce gusty winds.

The storms are expected to subsite sometime before 2 a.m. Wednesday, forecasts show.

Tuesday’s stormy weather is paired with high temperatures that could reach 90 degrees, bringing heat index values as high as 100, according to the forecast.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue Wednesday afternoon between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., coupled with temperatures that could reach a high of 88 degrees.