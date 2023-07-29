The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch Saturday afternoon for parts of Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County.

The thunderstorm watch could include up to quarter-sized hail and up to 70 MPH winds. The watch is in-effect until 9 p.m. Saturday.

Lancaster is in the midst of its second heat wave of the year, with temperatures in the mid-90s and high humidity levels, reaching heat indexes upwards of 100 degrees.

Other counties included in the watch are Adams, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Dauphin, Delaware, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.