A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Monday in Lancaster County as rough weather could move through the area, according to the National Weather Service in State College. The same watch was also issued in 25 other counties across central Pennsylvania.

Thunderstorms with high winds up of up to 60 mph are possible later in the afternoon and into the evening, according to NWS. Hail exceeding 1 inch in diameter is also possible.

Lancaster is forecast to get between a quarter of an inch and an inch of rain, NWS said. Minor flooding is also possible in poor drainage areas.



Temperatures will rise to a high near 83 today, with a low of 60 and a 50-60% chance of rain.

Rain is also in the mix for Tuesday, according to NWS. The rest of the week is expected to be sunny.